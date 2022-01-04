Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for Covid-19

Jimmy Fallon is opening up about his experience with Covid-19.

The ‘Tonight Show’ host wrote on Instagram that he tested positive “on the first day of our holiday break” but only experienced “mild symptoms.”

Fallon said he is vaccinated and has had a booster.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,” he wrote. “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon sent Fallon their well wishes in the comment section of his post.

“Hope you had a speedy recovery!” Witherspoon wrote.

“The Tonight Show” returned Monday night with guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.

Alec Baldwin addresses ‘Rust’ tragedy in New Year’s video

In a video looking ahead to 2022, Alec Baldwin reflected on the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”

The actor and producer posted the almost 13-minute video on his verified Instagram account on New Year’s Day that he captioned, “Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us.”

Baldwin began by talking about a young woman who handed him a Splenda packet with a note of encouragement recently while he was out to lunch in a Long Island restaurant.

That led him to express his gratitude for the support he received since the shooting incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of the movie’s director, Joel Souza,

“I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said. I’m not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically.”

“And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people,” he added. “It’s just incredible.”

The tragedy occurred as Baldwin was handling a prop gun and he said in the video that it “has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with.”

“I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible,” he said. “No one wants the truth more than I do.”

— From wire reports