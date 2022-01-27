Vachik Mangassarian, ‘N.C.I.S.’ actor, dies of complications from Covid-19

Actor Vachik Mangassarian has died of Covid-19 complications, according to his manager.

He was 78.

Mangassarian, a character actor who appeared on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Mentalist,” was vaccinated, his manager Valerie McCaffrey told CNN.

He was most recently filming an upcoming movie with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda called “Moving On.” He had shared photos of himself with the actresses on Facebook.

His list of TV credits includes appearances in “JAG,” “NYPD Blue” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and more. He also anchored his own radio and television show, “The Armenian National Network.”

Caesars Palace is scrambling to book artists like Keith Urban and others after Adele postpones residency

It’s been one week since Adele announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

The highly anticipated series of concerts titled “Weekends With Adele” were supposed to kick off last Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and run through April 16.

A source familiar with the situation tells CNN that although Caesars has publicly supported the Grammy winner in her decision to postpone her shows, behind the scenes “it’s a mess.”

“Now they’re left with empty hotel rooms, angry customers and extra staff,” the source said.

The company did not provide information on potential new dates for rescheduled shows when reached by CNN on Thursday.

‘Pam & Tommy’ blends nostalgia with amazing makeup to create a two-in-one miniseries

Once you get past the astonishing makeup and prosthetics, ”Pam & Tommy” essentially functions as two miniseries in one, the first devoted to the central couple, and the latter to the hapless guy who turned them into a pioneering Internet sensation. The former works better, in a limited series that sprinkles social insight (if not quite enough) in with its salacious qualities and breezy nostalgia.

To get the obvious out of the way, Lily James (especially) and Sebastian Stan disappear into the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, whose whirlwind romance, week-later marriage and tumultuous relationship were in essence defined by the leak of a sexually explicit tape the pair had shot of themselves.

