Rapper Ice-T feels the love at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ice-T’s reputation as an O.G. original gangster is now set in stone — in the form of a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. The rapper and actor was honored with a recording industry star Friday, the walk’s 2,747th, at 7065 Hollywood Blvd.

