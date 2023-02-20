Rapper Ice-T feels the love at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ice-T’s reputation as an O.G. original gangster is now set in stone — in the form of a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. The rapper and actor was honored with a recording industry star Friday, the walk’s 2,747th, at 7065 Hollywood Blvd.
Taking the mic to speak on Ice-T’s behalf were “Law & Order” franchise producer Dick Wolf, “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Mariska Hargitay and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D.
Ice-T — real name Tracy Lauren Marrow — was brought on stage to bask in the moment as Wolf stepped up to say a few words about their quarter-century relationship. In the audience sat his wife, Coco, and their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, who would later join her papa at the podium.
“Ice has appeared in more of my shows than anyone else on Earth. It goes back now 25 years,” Wolf said. “I’m now gonna show how old I am by saying, ‘Ice is the coolest guy I have ever met,’ and I’ve said that to him. I don’t know what the term for it is — ‘the bomb’? I don’t know.”
He went on to praise the actor, who plays Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on “SVU,” for his work ethic and his “universal appeal,” saying that nobody gets the reaction Ice-T does when filming among the public on city streets.
“He is universally liked by his compatriots,” Wolf said, “and I assume the same is true of the music world.”
“Your whole story runs so deep,” Hargitay said of Ice-T’s legacy. “It runs deep particularly here in L.A., and it runs deep around the world. You are a rapper and an actor and an artist. And at a time when people overuse words without thinking and wearing out the meanings, you are indeed the real O.G.”
