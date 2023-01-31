‘Little Miss Sunshine’ star Abigail Breslin just got married. Feel old yet?
“Little Miss Sunshine” is all grown up.
Actor and former child star Abigail Breslin revealed over the weekend that she married her “bestest friend” and longtime partner, Ira Kunyansky. The happy couple tied the knot on Saturday.
“Ya girl got married y’all,” Breslin, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring and diamond-studded wedding band. She also shared a photo of her and her new husband busting a move on the dance floor at their wedding reception.
“More dress / hair/ makeup details and photos to come,” she wrote.
Breslin announced she was engaged last February after dating Kunyansky for about five years, according to Entertainment Tonight. She is also known for her work in “Definitely, Maybe,” “Scream Queens” and the “Zombieland” franchise.
Model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine have reportedly welcomed their third child months after the couple weathered a scandal hinging on Levine’s social media activity.
People reported Monday that the new baby had arrived, but no further details were made available. A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment. Neither Prinsloo, 34, nor Levine, 43, has yet announced the baby news on their social media accounts.
The new arrival joins the couple’s other children, daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose.
