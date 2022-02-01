Whoopi Goldberg sparks outrage after saying on ‘The View’ that ‘the Holocaust isn’t about race’

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg has provoked outrage for repeatedly asserting that “the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

Her comments came during a segment of the ABC talk show on Monday that focused in part on a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust. Earlier this month, McMinn County, Tennessee, Board of Education removed the book from its eighth-grade English language arts curriculum, citing “rough, objectionable language” and a drawing of a nude woman.

During the roundtable discussion, Goldberg said she was surprised that the nudity in “Maus” — and not the Holocaust itself — is what appeared to concern the school board, while co-host Joy Behar replied that the nudity concerns were likely “a canard to throw you off from the fact that they don’t like history that makes White people look bad.”

Rachel Zegler responds to Snow White casting criticism

Actress Rachel Zegler has responded to criticism of her casting as Snow White in an upcoming live-action remake.

Speaking virtually about her detractors to actor Andrew Garfield as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Zegler said it was necessary to “love them in the right direction.”

“I never in a million years imagined that that would be a possibility for me,” said Zegler, who is of Colombian descent. “Particularly Snow White, in general you don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent.”

Zegler’s casting was initially criticized by some people who questioned why a Latina actress was playing a character celebrated for having “skin as white as snow.”

The 20-year-old’s casting was announced in June, with production scheduled to begin this year under director Marc Webb. The actress said it was initially “a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry.”

Alec Baldwin settles case against man he had parking dispute with in 2018

Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit about a dispute with a man over a parking spot in New York City, according to attorneys involved in the case.

The 2018 incident stemmed from an incident between the actor and Wojciech Cieszkowski, who claimed Baldwin “shoved him hard and then punched him in the jaw,” according to court documents.

Baldwin would later plead guilty to a violation of harassment in the second degree with a conditional discharge and participation in a short-term anger management program. Under New York law, a violation is not a crime.

In November 2019, Baldwin sued Cieszkowski for false imprisonment and defamation, according to court documents.

— From wire reports