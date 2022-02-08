Pete Davidson makes it official with Kim Kardashian — sort of

Pete Davidson referred to his “girlfriend” in the same interview in which we learned he has a Kim Kardashian candle and it was the official confirmation the world needed, apparently.

In a recent interview Kay Adams, of “PEOPLE (The TV Show!),” spotted a candle with Kardashian’s picture on it sitting atop the dresser in Davidson’s room.

The pair have been romantically linked since last year, but haven’t done much talking publicly about the state of their relationship.

But when asked about being famous Davidson said “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.”

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” he said. “So I don’t do much.”

Kim Kardashian candle, “girlfriend” reference, you do the math.

Jennifer Garner says she was dumped the day after her very first kiss

Teen romances can be so tough.

Jennifer Garner says she was 18 years old when she had her first kiss and got dumped the next day.

“It was a guy named Matt Crittenden,” she laughed. “He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since,” Garner said, laughing. “I was 18!”

Well, we wonder what Matt thinks now!

Garner was sharing the story with Harvard University students from the university’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe. The actress was being honored with their prestigious Hasty Pudding Award.

Dwayne Johnson reconsiders his support of Joe Rogan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson initially supported Joe Rogan, but has “become educated” since learning of Rogan’s use of a racial slur.

Rogan has been the center of controversy over his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” where he has made inaccurate claims about vaccinations and Covid-19.

Spotify has come under fire for the podcast and several artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have removed their music from the streaming service in protest.

Last week Rogan posted a video on his verified Instagram account sharing his thoughts about the controversy and Johnson offered his support in the comments.

“Great stuff here brother,” Johnson wrote in response to Rogan’s post. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Soon after singer Indie Arie, who also pulled her catalog from Spotify, shared a compilation of Rogan using the n-word multiple times on his show.

