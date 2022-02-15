Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host the Oscars

And the Oscar host duties go to ... Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

On Tuesday the trio were officially named hosts of the upcoming 94th Academy Awards during the “Good Morning America” telecast.

“Good morning America I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall,” Schumer said in a video shown on “GMA.”

“I better go watch some movies.”

This is the first time in Oscars’ history that three women have hosted the show — though it’s not the first time more than one person has been enlisted for the job.

The past three ceremonies have been hostless, a trend that began in 2019 when Kevin Hart opted to step away from the gig amid controversy.

The Oscars will be held on March 27.

Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension

Whoopi Goldberg has returned to “The View” following being suspended by ABC News over controversial comments she made and apologized for about the Holocaust.

“There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View,’ and this is what we do,” Golberg said in her return Monday. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could, but it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that’s what we try to do every day, and I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away.”

The comedian and host drew outrage two weeks ago on “The View,” saying during a roundtable discussion about a Tennessee school district decision to ban “Maus” that “the Holocaust isn’t about race” and that it involved “two White groups of people.”

She later apologized on social media and addressed the matter on air the next day.

— From wire reports