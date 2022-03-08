‘Turning Red’ shows Pixar hasn’t lost its golden touch

Pixar has a knack for coming-of-age tales, but few that mix the touching and adorable much better than “Turning Red,” a bright and appealing animated movie somewhat surprisingly headed directly to Disney+. Audiences should still warm to this mother-daughter story on streaming, but in bypassing theaters it feels like the studio is leaving some green on the table.

Directed and co-written by Domee Shi (the theatrical short “Bao”), the film tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), whose family runs a Chinese temple in Toronto. An honor student who craves the approval of her mother (Sandra Oh), Mei has a trio of close friends with whom she shares a passion for a boy group named 4town, which will soon be playing a concert in her town.

“Turning Red” also gets a whole lot of mileage out of the panda gags, which, in the crassest commercial terms, should sell a whole lot of plush toys to younger tykes.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson team up for a novel about an aspiring country singer

Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have written a novel together, a thriller titled “Run, Rose, Run.”

The book, out Monday, is a look at the challenges of trying to make it in the music industry.

Parton said it draws from her own life experiences.

“It shows a lot of the dark side of that — people that have been in it, like me, you know that, because you’ve lived it,” Parton told “CBS Sunday Morning,” which published an excerpt of the book.

The novel focuses on Rose, a young country singer and songwriter from Nashville who is keeping a secret that could ruin her career. The character experiences difficulties as her star rises.

“People that will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they’ll con you, they’ll do whatever. I have seen it all,” Parton said.

Patterson pitched the idea of working with Parton back in 2019, the singer said, adding she hopes they’ll eventually make a movie version of the story.

Angelina Jolie travels to Yemen to aid refugees and renews call for humanitarian access in Ukraine

Angelina Jolie drew parallels between refugees in Yemen and those suffering because of the war in Ukraine.

The star, who has for years worked closely with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), shared that she had traveled to Yemen in a video on her verified Instagram account over the weekend.

“I’ve landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen,” the caption read. “I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold.”

