Bono, The Edge, Letterman a power trio in new doc
During the upcoming documentary “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman,” the talk-show icon sits across from Bono, peering at the rock star in wonderment.
During the upcoming documentary “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman,” the talk-show icon sits across from Bono, peering at the rock star in wonderment.
Letterman wonders what it is like to write a song.
“Writing a song is like having heart surgery,” Bono says, with a slight grin.
The camera cuts to Letterman, who nods and also slightly smiles. The moment hangs for a couple of beats. Fans of both these men understand the weight of the statement. Both have survived open-heart surgery.
Their celebration of life is one of the many shared qualities in this documentary, a heartfelt and whimsical account of superstars who have fostered a mutual reverence.
The Disney+ documentary is due out Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, only appropriate as Bono and The Edge have invited Letterman into a guided tour of their hometown of Dublin. The film’s world premiere was last week at The Orpheum Theatre in L.A., a regal venue built in 1926 and filled for the night’s celebration.
In this warm, funny examination of U2’s underpinnings, Oscar-wining director Morgan Neville gets right into the faces of his subjects. You can almost taste the froth of the ale served at a buoyant brew-pub hang, and smell the sea salt coming off the sea at Forty Foot promontory in Dublin Bay, featured prominently in Letterman’s visit.
The doc is timed with the St. Patrick’s Day release of “Songs of Surrender,” U2’s re-imagining of 40 classic songs in considerably unvarnished arrangements.
