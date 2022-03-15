Dolly Parton bows out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Dolly Parton, one of popular music’s most beloved stars, is taking herself out of the running for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class of inductees.

In a statement shared to her social media accounts, the country chanteuse said that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” for the nomination, she didn’t feel she’d “earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she said.

Parton was the sole country star on this year’s ballot, which also included Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

She said she hoped the hall of fame would consider her again one day if she’s “ever worthy.”

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!” she said, noting her husband, Carl Dean, “has always encouraged [her] to do one.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made an effort in recent years to nominate and induct artists who aren’t traditional rock artists but have made major contributions to popular music and influenced other musicians.

The Rolling Stones announce new ‘Sixty’ tour

The Rolling Stones are still rocking hard.

The legendary group announced a European tour, called “Sixty,” which will hit Madrid; Munich, Germany; Liverpool, UK; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Bern, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; London; Brussels, Belgium; Vienna, Austria; Lyon, France; Paris; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; and Stockholm, Sweden.

The band will perform 14 shows in all this summer, starting June 1. They are calling it “Sixty” in celebration of their 60th anniversary.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will also make their long-awaited return to the UK.

The group will perform at Liverpool FC-Anfield, the first ever stadium show in this city by the Stones. There will also be two shows in London’s Hyde Park. Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the group will be joined by Steve Jordan on drums.

The set list for the shows includes “Gimme Shelter’,” “Paint It Black,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Tumbling Dice” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and many more hits.

— From wire reports