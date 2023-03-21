Review: ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’’ on Broadway is a fascinating ’70s throwback
Dancers are athletes; it’s just that America doesn’t always see.
They’ve got superhuman bodies and indomitable spirits, their careers are short, they’re vulnerable to injury, they’re often vessels for the game plans of others and, on a given night, they can fulfill expectations or blow you away as surely as a football running back shaking off defenders.
That truth surely dances around your head at “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’,” the fascinating if deeply conflicted new Broadway revival of the hit 1978 revue “Dancin’.” It’s now more tightly branded around its famous, or infamous, choreographer and restaged at the Music Box Theatre by director Wayne Cilento, an original cast member working with a knockout big band sound, a wildly zesty costume design from Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, and 22 ensemble company members with equal billing and, I imagine, no living recollection of 1978.
For Broadway dancers, “Dancin’” is a revered part of their collective history, which must put all kinds of pressure on this cast. Here was a show that jettisoned both book and score and the need for the notoriously irascible and control-minded Fosse to joust with either composer or writer. Instead, he used choreography as his entire narrative, pulling from an eclectic range of preexisting music — everything from Johann Sebastian Bach to George M. Cohan to Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller — all performed live and loud and arranged by theme, not form or style.
