Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over slapping incident at Oscars

Will Smith has issued an apology for striking presenter Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

In a post on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Smith called his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Recommended for you +16 The worst months for 15 common allergies Wyndly uses research from Johns Hopkins University to take a deep dive into the different types of seasonal allergies and in which months they peak for those affected. Click for more.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith added in his post that, “Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive.”

Jada Pinkett Smith talked loving her bald head days before the Oscars

Hair was on Jada Pinkett Smith’s mind before the Oscars.

Less than a week before her husband Will Smith smacked Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s shaved head, the actress and “Red Table Talk” host posted a video on TikTok detailing her hair experience in Hollywood.

Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia, shared that she doesn’t “give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine.”

Captioned “Crown Act Be proud of your crown #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney,” the video starts with Pinkett Smith recalling how she’d had some “definite hair regrets” and saying “being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing.”

“And that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly,” she said. “But nobody wanted that.”

Instead, the “Matrix” star said she would have to style her hair in ways that didn’t “feel natural” because she was “trying to play the game” in Hollywood.

Phil Collins and Genesis hold last concert

Phil Collins and Genesis performed a final concert Saturday night at London’s 02 arena.

Collins, who has been dealing with health issues, was joined by keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford to make the announcement. Collins performed sitting down.

The band had been touring “The Last Domino? Tour” after a 14-year live hiatus.

Collins, 71, has talked about nerve damage in his hands and has said he has had trouble drumming.

Collins’ son Nic filled in for his father during recent solo tours.

The band performed 23 songs on the final night.

Collins became the lead vocalist of Genesis in 1975.

— From wire reports