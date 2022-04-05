‘Benjamin Franklin’ offers Ken Burns’ latest deep dive into US history

There’s something comforting about Ken Burns’ PBS documentaries dealing with subjects that predate video, since the filmmaker, unlike most of the industry, eschews dramatic reenactments in favor of a low-tech approach. Enter “Benjamin Franklin,” four hours devoted to the Founding Father, capturing all the facets of a man described as “the most famous American in the world” during his time.

An inventor, wordsmith and publisher. A “reluctant revolutionary.” A slave owner, and later an abolitionist. A diplomat. And the father of a son who remained loyal to the British crown during the war, creating a rift between them.

Franklin was all these things, as the various historians enlisted to shed light on him explain. As Joseph Ellis sums it up, Franklin was “a Nobel-caliber scientist, the greatest prose stylist of his generation, and probably the greatest diplomat in American history.”

Burns has remained remarkably prolific, including last year’s multipart productions about Ernest Hemingway and Muhammad Ali. Yet “Benjamin Franklin” hews toward his earlier works by emphasizing sound over sight, 32 years after Burns’ groundbreaking “The Civil War” established the template.

Footage of Prince as an 11-year-old is unearthed by a Minnesota station

A CNN affiliate station in Minneapolis stumbled upon a rare gem — archival footage of the late, great icon Prince at 11 years old, supporting public school teachers on strike.

Staffers at WCCO were combing through the station’s archives for old clips from a local teachers’ strike in 1970 to include in a piece about a more recent strike when they spotted a familiar face in one of the clips.

An interviewer in the 1970 clip asked a young boy whether most of the kids present at the strike were in favor of their teachers picketing. The boy, wearing a very familiar smirk, replied, “Yup.”

The young musician was already playing guitar and the keyboard by the time the video was shot, Jackson said.

Kanye West drops out of Coachella

Kanye West has backed out of headlining Coachella, a source close to the artist confirmed to CNN Monday.

West, who now goes by Ye, had been set to be one of the headliners of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

The source said that West did not want to take the stage in the midst of his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian and in the wake of his one-sided feud with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

In the past several weeks West has taken to social media to air his grievances about co-parenting issues with Kardashian.

