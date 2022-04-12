Britney Spears says she is having a baby

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.

She wrote that Asghari told her she was “food pregnant.”

“So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby,” Spears wrote.

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021, have been open about their desire to have a child together.

She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline.

Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after more than 28 years of marriage

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years, country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to legal documents obtained by CNN on Monday, she filed last week in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing “Irreconcilable differences.”

The filing states that the couple, who married in 1993, have not lived together in more than two years.

The pair are the parents of five adult children: sons Trace (33) and Braison (27) and daughters Brandi (34), Miley (29) and Noah (22).

Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, filed for divorce in 2010, and Tish Cyrus, 54, filed in 2013. Both times the couple reconciled.

A representative for the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer provided Us Weekly with a statement in 2013 which stated that he and his wife “both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together.”

— From wire reports