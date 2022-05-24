‘American Idol’ crowns a Season 20 winner
“American Idol” picked a winner on Sunday during a three-hour finale.
Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old country singer from Kentucky, won Season 20 of the singing competition.
“Buddy, you just won,” host Ryan Seacrest told the singer as he revealed the result of viewer voting between Thompson and HunterGirl, Hunter Wolkonowski.
“Oh, my God,” Noah said, “My heart is beating out of my chest. This is crazy.”
HunterGirl finished in second place, while Leah Marlene, a singer from Illinois, finished in third place.
All three finalists had performed an original song, as well as a cover of a Bruce Springsteen song. Marlene sang “Cover Me,” HunterGirl sang “Dancing In The Dark” and Thompson sang “I’m On Fire.”
Along with a number of celebrity performances, “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood was scheduled to perform but was exposed to Covid, Seacrest said at the start of the show.
Kate Moss expected to be called by Johnny Depp’s legal team as a witness
Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp in the 1990s, is expected to be called to testify as a rebuttal witness by his legal team in the ongoing trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to Depp tells CNN.
A source close to Depp confirmed that Moss and Depp remain close to this day.
Depp has sued Heard for $50 million alleging that a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post defamed him, alleging the piece — which did not mention him by name — falsely painted him as an abuser.
Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million, saying statements his attorney made calling her abuse claims a “hoax” were defamatory.
Heard has testified on stand that she immediately thought about rumors related to Moss at the time Heard and her sister were in an alleged altercation with Depp.
Ice T and Coco criticized for having their 6-year-old in a stroller
Ice T and Coco’s parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn’t stopping people from weighing in online.
Coco recently shared some vacation photos of the family on her verified social media accounts.
In one of the photos, her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel is sitting in a stroller, looking a little bored.
She’s smiling in the next photo, showing her posing with her mother in front of what appears to be a sculpture that resembles ice shards.
“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops...,” the caption reads. “Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly.”
People jumped in the comments to express their feelings.
“I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up,” one person wrote. “If anything a wagon is more her age!”
