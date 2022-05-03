Ashley Judd pays tribute to her mother Naomi
Ashley Judd is remembering her late mother and thanking those who are supporting her family in the wake of Naomi Judd’s death this past weekend.
The matriarch, who with her other daughter Wynonna made up the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, was 76 years old.
The day after Naomi Judd’s death, her daughters attended the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony where The Judds were inducted.
Ashley Judd posted a series of photos and videos on her verified Instagram account on Monday that included her and her sister looking upon the induction plaque at the Hall of Fame.
“Your outpouring is reaching me. Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression,” Judd wrote in the caption.”We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”
“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free.”
Jimmy Kimmel lines up guest host. he has Covid
Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” has Covid-19 and will hand the reins of his late-night show to guest host Mike Birbiglia starting Tuesday, the comedian announced on Twitter.
“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel wrote.
Kimmel said he and his family are “feeling fine” and that he is “double vaxxed and boosted.”
Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is taped, have seen an increase fueled by the B.A.2 subvariant, but hospitalizations attributed to the virus remain steady.
Birbiglia, a stand-up comedian, will fill in for Kimmel.
