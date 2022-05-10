The ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ trailer teases new creatures and aquatic action

The Na’vi are back in the nearly wordless trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” And based on the new footage, we can expect the lithe blue folk to fight side by side (or against) humans for the safety of their vibrant world.

”Way of Water” is the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s groundbreaking epic. It will premiere in December, 13 years after “Avatar” became a historic hit.

The teaser explores more of the fictional Pandora than viewers saw in the first film, though its brilliant blues and bioluminescence remain. At the end of the clip, Sam Worthington, who portrayed protagonist Jake in the first film, cryptically assures his distressed partner, played by Zoe Saldana, that “this family is our fortress.”

The plot details of the new film remain tightly under wraps, but original film stars Worthington, Saldana and Sigourney Weaver are slated to return. Joining them are series newcomers Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco and Oona Chaplin in key roles.

“Avatar” remains the highest-grossing film of all time, earning more than $2.8 billion worldwide.

‘Candy’ turns infidelity and death into an old-fashioned true crime treat

Odd and tense, ”Candy” burnishes Jessica Biel’s crime-based limited series credentials, following her star-producer turn in ”The Sinner.” Here, those two hats come in the service of an understated “whydunit” true crime yarn with all the trappings of a “Dateline” episode, which happily doesn’t overstay its welcome at five episodes.

Produced for Hulu, Biel dons a Harpo Marx wig to play the title role of an unhappy housewife, Candy Montgomery, who started an affair, broke her own rules in terms of not becoming emotionally attached and eventually wound up involved in a grisly act that claimed one life and shattered others.

The victim, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey, fresh off ”Yellowjackets”), is married to Allan (Pablo Schreiber), and her child and Candy’s are friends. That makes the series of events feel even more shocking and sad, with Betty raising a baby and upset about how much her husband travels for work, telling him when they take in an unhappy foster child, “I can’t handle another person in this house who doesn’t want to be here.”

Glenn Close has thoughts about the ‘Fatal Attraction’ reboot

It was been 35 years since “Fatal Attraction” hit movie theaters and the pop culture zeitgeist. Now one of its stars has some ideas for a planned television adaptation.

Glenn Close talked to “Entertainment Tonight” recently at the New York premiere of her Apple TV+ series, “Tehran.”

She played Alex Forrest in the film and said she will always love the character in part because “It was a very important step in my career.”

Close said she would like to see Alex get more of a story in the planned Paramount+ miniseries based on the movie.

“I hope they tell her backstory, her side of the story,” she said. “I mean, I would be flattered if it was the one that we came up with (originally), but obviously I’ll be very curious.”

Her famed character “is a human being in need of great help. She’s a fragile person,” she said.

Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan are set to star in the reboot, the premiere date of which has not yet been announced.

