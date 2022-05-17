Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married, for real this time.

The two shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts Monday afternoon.

Their posts included a series of black-and-white photos from what appeared to be an intimate occasion and captions that simply read, “Till death do us part.”

The reality star and Poosh founder’s sisters were among those who commented on the news of their nuptials. Kim Kardashian wrote, “KRAVIS FOREVER.”

The marriage comes one month after the couple shared a series of snapshots taken at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, following the Grammy Awards. Kardashian said in the caption on Instagram at the time that they were not legally married because they did not obtain a marriage license.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer announced their engagement in October.

Lisa Marie Presley believes late son would have loved ‘Elvis’ movie

Lisa Marie Presley loves Baz Luhrmann‘s forthcoming film about her legendary father, Elvis Presley, and believes her late son would have as well.

Presley posted praise for the movie “Elvis” on her verified Instagram account, but began her message talking about grief and the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020 at the age of 27 from an apparent suicide.

She wrote that she hadn’t “posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.”

— From wire reports