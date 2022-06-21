Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ and it’s the dance track you need

Welcome back Bey.

Beyoncé released her new single early on Monday and it’s safe to say “Break My Soul” did its part to break the internet.

With its house music vibe, the dance track marked the return the Bey Hive (as her devout fan base is known) was more than ready for.

“You won’t break my soul,” Beyoncé sings in the chorus with lyrics that let it be known she’s fully aware of her power.

“Imma let down my hair/’Cause I lost my mind,” she sings. “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night/The queens in the front and the doms in the back/Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped.”

It also reunites Queen Bey with bounce music legend Big Freedia, who appeared on Beyoncé’s hit 2016 song “Formation.”

“Break My Soul” is the first single off of her forthcoming “Renaissance” album which is set to come out July 29.

Todd and Julie Chrisley break silence after fraud convictions

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out about the “very sad, heartbreaking time” for their family after they were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks of more than $30 million in loans.

In a conversation on the latest episode of their podcast “Chrisley Confessions,” the reality stars were hesitant to discuss their legal case.

Todd Chrisley said it has been a “whirlwind.”

“I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time,” Todd Chrisley said. “There will come a time to where all of it is discussed.”

Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music.

The pair — who last made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show in 2020 — took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala.

Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” Lopez said in a video of the moment shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom. “And I ask them to sing with me all the time and they won’t.”

“So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey,” Lopez went on to say. “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time.”

Emme then appeared on stage, carrying a rainbow microphone to sing Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

— From wire reports