Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died

Master P and his family are mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

Miller was 29. No cause of death was shared.

The artist and producer took to Instagram with a message, writing: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana’s brother Romeo Miller also wrote about mourning his sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote on social media. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless. -RM”

Wynonna Judd struggling with accepting her mother’s death

A month after the death of her mother Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd is reflecting on her loss.

In a recent post on the younger Judd’s verified Instagram account, she wrote “There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No...I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.”

“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” the caption on a photo of Wynonna Judd performing at her mother’s memorial went on to read. “This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April at the age of 76.

You won’t recognize Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in his upcoming movie

You are forgiven if you don’t recognize the white-haired man in glasses smoking a cigarette in these promotional photos.

He looks important but only vaguely familiar — like a long-lost uncle, or that old guy who plays chess every day in the park.

It’s actor Bradley Cooper, under layers of prosthetic makeup, as aging composer Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” a biopic currently filming for Netflix. The streaming service posted the photos Monday on Twitter, where they immediately prompted double takes.

“Dang! He even has white arm hairs! Such attention to detail! Whoever is the makeup/hair person(s) on that film needs to win an award.”

— From wire reports