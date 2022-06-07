Paramount Studios sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright

Paramount Studios is being sued for copyright infringement over “Top Gun” by the family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 film.

In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, the heirs to Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article, “Top Guns,” state the film distribution company did not reacquire the rights for the recently released sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Shosh and Yuval Yonay claim that they sent a notice of termination to Paramount and that the rights reverted back to them in January 2020, the complaint, obtained by CNN, states.

According to the Yonays, production on “Top Gun: Maverick” did not finish until May 2021, more than a year after the studio knew it no longer had the rights to the source material.

“These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” Paramount Studios told CNN in a statement.

Kristin Cavallari has thoughts on Jay Cutler’s comments about partying after divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce has been up and down.

But now that their settlement has been finalized, Cutler says he celebrated.

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party,” he said on his podcast, “Uncut With Jay Cutler.”

“I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is,” he added.

Cavallari ran into TMZ, who asked her thoughts on Cutler’s words, and she said she threw her own party.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight,” she said.

The former couple, who share three children together, filed for divorce in April 2020.

Earlier this spring, Cavallari said in an Instagram talk that she would marry again.

“I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past two years,” she said.

‘This is Us’ star Mandy Moore announces she is pregnant with her second child

Actress and singer Mandy Moore has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” wrote Moore, 38, on Instagram Friday. She added a photo of her son Gus wearing a shirt that says “big brother.”

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!,” said Moore. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Moore welcomed Gus, her first child with Goldsmith, in February 2021. The couple married in November 2018.

— From wire reports