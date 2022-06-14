Amber Heard says she will stand by her testimony to her ‘dying day’

Amber Heard has spoken out about everything from the public’s treatment of her during her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp to whether she was telling the truth about his alleged abuse.

Heard sat down for an exclusive interview, her first, with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, a portion of which aired on “Today” Tuesday.

The actress did not back down from her claims that Depp had physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage.

“To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony,” she told Guthrie.

Heard said she was also aware of the negative light the case shone on both her and her ex-husband.

“I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s been covered and seeing it as Hollywood brats at their worst,” she told Guthrie. “But what people don’t understand is it’s actually so much bigger than that.”

Heard said she believed “the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media,” referencing the many memes and spoofs of the court case which circulated on TikTok and other platforms. She said the jury was “not immune” to those less-than-flattering portrayals of her.

Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid-19

The Rolling Stones have canceled a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger contracted Covid-19.

Jagger’s positive status was announced in a statement on the band’s verified Instagram account.

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the statement read. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

Jagger, 78, had heart surgery to replace a valve in 2019.

The current Rolling Stones summer tour is in honor of the bands 60th anniversary.

Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.

The “Yummy” singer posted a statement on the Instastory portion of his verified Instagram account Monday about his continued recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he wrote. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Bieber has been outspoken in the past about his Christian faith and wrote in his statement that “I’m reminded he knows all of me.”

