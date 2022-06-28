Mary Mara, “ER” and “Ray Donovan” actress, dead at 61

Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on “ER” and “Ray Donavan,” has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.

“Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” Dorfman said. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”

According to a press release from New York State Police, officers responded to a call on Sunday around 8:10 a.m. local time for a “possible drowning.” Troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene and “discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River,” the release said.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” according to police.

There were no signs of foul play, police added in their statement. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death, according to police.

Johnny Depp’s rep shuts down talk of ‘Pirates’ return

Don’t look for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow anytime soon.

A representative for Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“This is made up,” Depp’s spokesperson told NBC News.

Additionally, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, recently talked to The Times about whether Depp would return.

“Not at this point,” Bruckheimer said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

Dueling defamation suits between Depp and his former wife, Amber Heard, recently concluded earlier this month with Depp being awarded more in damages than Heard.

Lil Nas X talks ‘painful and strained’ relationship with BET

Lil Nas X is calling out the BET Awards for a lack of inclusivity.

The rapper and recording artist has expressed his disappointment that he was shut out of nominations this year.

Earlier this month, he tweeted: “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence.” He added that he wanted to address “the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community.”

He recently shared a new single called “Late To Da Party,” with cover artwork showing a BET Award in a toilet.

“My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” he told the publication. “They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience.”

