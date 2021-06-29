Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards.

The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

At the end, the “Old Town Road” star passionately kissed one of his male backup dancers, which won him a standing ovation from some members of the audience, including “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez.

But not everyone was happy about it, and there was some backlash on social media.

After one person tweeted that the rapper shouldn’t have used African culture for such a display, admonishing that he should “respect our ancestors,” Lil Nas X responded by tweeting, “y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.”

Others were complimentary, praising the artist for honoring Pride Month and his openness about his sexuality in hip-hop, which has a history of being homophobic.

Courtney Love: Olivia Rodrigo ‘rude’ for album cover similarity

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but Courtney Love doesn’t sound happy with Olivia Rodrigo.

Love recently posted on her verified Instagram and Facebook accounts about Rodrigo’s promo photo for her “Sour Prom” concert film.

The photo shows Rodrigo as a prom queen with mascara running down her face and is reminiscent of Love’s band Hole’s 1994 “Live Through This” album cover.

“Spot the Difference! #twinning,” Love wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Rodrigo responded in the comment section writing “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Over on her Facebook account Love was a bit more blunt in her comments over the weekend writing “It was rude of her, and (Rodrigo’s record label) geffen not to ask myself or (‘Live Through This’ cover photographer) Ellen von unwerth.”

Cardi B debuts baby bump at BET Awards

“Blackish” star Marsai Martin said it for us: “Okay, Bardi with the baby bump!”

Rap superstar Cardi B debuted her pregnancy Sunday night during a performance on the BET Awards with her husband Offset’s rap trio Migos.

Wearing a sparkly jumpsuit with her pregnant tummy bared, the artist executed some light dance moves while the audience went wild.

It will the second child for the couple.

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in September 2017 at their home in Atlanta and announced the birth of their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, in July 2018.

