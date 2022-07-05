Tom Cruise turned 60 the day before America’s birthday and it feels right

Tom Cruise turned 60 years old on July 3 and all we got him was a blockbuster movie.

While “Top Gun: Maverick” cruises the top of the box office, the film’s star spent part of his birthday at the British Grand Prix F1 race.

Not only has Cruise raced a few cars himself, but he is also good friends with race car driver and champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Some of his famous friends wished Cruise a happy birthday on social media.

“Mission Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie and “Maverick” co-star Glen Powell both posted a photo that appeared to show Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts, hanging off a plane mid roll.

“This is 60.TC, there is just no one like you,” Powell tweeted. “Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!@TomCruise.”

His legendary “Top Gun” costar Val Kilmer also sent some birthday love.

“Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice!,” Kilmer tweeted.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ doesn’t rekindle the spark that ‘Ragnarok’ ignited

The impressive mix of tones and styles that director Taika Waititi pulled off in ”Thor: Ragnarok” largely fizzles in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which isn’t as funny as it wants to be, as stirring as it needs to be or romantic as it ought to be. Although well paced at just under two hours, instead of the hoped-for fireworks this comes a little too close to feeling like a post-Fourth of July dud.

Marvel’s enviable track record of creative as well as commercial darlings dating back to “Iron Man” has begun looking less invincible, with the mythic ”Eternals” and some of its lesser Disney+ efforts (see ”Knight, Moon”) exhibiting signs of vulnerability.

While reuniting Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth sounded like a can’t-miss proposition and should provoke considerable enthusiasm, the latest exercise feels too enamored with the actor’s comedic chops and related tomfoolery, while lacking the striking sort of villain that helped elevate “Ragnarok” when things got serious.

— From wire reports