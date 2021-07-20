Bruce Springsteen’s manager ends ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

We finally know what Mary’s dress does.

Well before the internet was arguing whether a dress was blue or gold, people were going back and forth over whether Bruce Springsteen was singing “Mary’s dress sways” or “Mary’s dress waves” in the 1975 song “Thunder Road.”

The single is known as the opening track for Springsteen’s breakthrough hit album “Born to Run” and the lyrics have been printed both ways in material related to the song and album.

Debate started afresh recently after New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman tweeted the lyrics “A screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways” following Springsteen’s return to Broadway.

Courteney Cox’s teen daughter chooses between ‘young Joey or young Chandler’

Turns out Courteney Cox knows her teen daughter, Coco, pretty well.

The 17-year-old is Cox’s child with ex-husband David Arquette. Daughter and mom played “Who Knows Who Best,” and Cox posted the video on her verified Instagram account.

One of the questions focused on the show that made Cox famous, “Friends.”

“Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?” referring to the characters played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Cox correctly answered that her daughter would pick Joey.

Mama knows best, as she beat Coco 6 to 5.

Matt Damon’s teen daughter is one of his biggest critics

Matt Damon’s teenage daughter refuses to watch any of his movies that might show off his acting ability, he says.

In promoting his new film, “Stillwater,” the 50-year-old actor shared that his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch “Good Will Hunting” because she thinks he may be good in it.

She also likes to give him crap about his career, Damon said.

“My daughter said, ‘Hey remember that movie you did, “The Wall?” I said, ‘It was called “The Great Wall,”’” he told ”CBS Sunday Morning.” “She goes, ‘Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.’

“She keeps my feet firmly on the ground.”

Despite the teasing, Damon — who in his latest film plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker whose daughter gets into trouble in France — is happy Isabella and his other children understand how passionate he is about his work.

“I like that they know that I love my job,” Damon said. “They know it’s time-consuming and a lot of work and that it fills me up.”

