John Travolta honors Kelly Preston’s last role

John Travolta remembered his late wife over the weekend by posting a clip from her final film.

Travolta shared a trailer from the film “Off the Rails,” which was the last movie for his wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July of 2020 following an undisclosed battle with breast cancer.

She was 57.

Their daughter Ella, 21, commented with three red hearts.

The movie is centered around a group of women who, following the loss of their friend to cancer, set off on a journey that she’s arranged for them with her teenage daughter.

Pink is offering to pay the Norwegian women’s beach handball team’s fine for wearing shorts

Singer-songwriter Pink has offered to pay fines handed out to the Norwegian women’s beach handball team after they refused to wear bikini bottoms while competing.

Last week, the European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team a total of €1,500 (around $1,765), asserting that the women competed in “improper clothing” by wearing shorts like their male counterparts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

On Sunday, Pink took to Twitter to lend her support to the team, saying the EHF should be fined “for sexism.”

The Grammy Award-winner told her 31.6 million followers: “I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their ‘uniform’.”

