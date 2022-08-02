New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges

New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO officers responded to an area hospital “in reference to a sexual assault” at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, a press release said.

Ascension Parish is about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Detectives interviewed the victim, according to the release, who sustained minor injuries during the alleged attack.

“Through further investigation, Michael ‘Mystikal’ Tyler was identified as a suspect,” the APSO release said.

Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, according to the release. He was charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery — strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property, the APSO release said.

Jail records show the rapper remains in the custody of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CNN has reached out to Mystikal’s representatives for comment.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara is headed to Spelman College

Angelina Jolie’s daughter is headed to an HBCU.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, her mother shared over the weekend.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie wrote in the caption of a photo on her verified Instagram account. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Spelman is a historically Black liberal arts college for women that has several notable alumnae including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker and “The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The campus of Morehouse College for men is in close proximity to Spelman. The nickname “SpelHouse” was coined to identify their closeness and common events.

Morehouse’s verified Instagram account shared video of its “SpelhouseLA” event in which attendees attempted to show Jolie how to do the “Electric Slide” dance before she laughed and hugged her daughter.

