— From wire reports

Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer

Years after Kathy Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with her sister who was undergoing chemotherapy, the comedian and actress has announced she has lung cancer.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” Griffin began a note posted Monday on her verified Instagram account.

“I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” the note continued. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

Griffin’s doctors “are very optimistic” that the cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung, she said.

The star’s expectation is that she will not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation and that she should “be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” the note read.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine sold to new Blackstone-backed media company

Reese Witherspoon’s women-centric media company Hello Sunshine is being sold.

The media company has been behind several of the actress’ recent TV projects such as “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Morning Show” as well as the film “Wild.” The business also includes Reese’s Book Club. Witherspoon launched the company in 2016 as a joint venture with AT&T. (CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T.)

Hello Sunshine’s buyer is a new media company backed by private equity firm Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s existing senior management are staying on and will continue running the company. Witherspoon and CEO Sarah Harden also are joining the board of the new company, the name of which was not disclosed. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ashley Judd is walking again

Ashley Judd says it’s with “quiet awe” that she is walking, nearly six months after shattering her leg in four places while on a trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The “Double Jeopardy” star and activist was hospitalized in February after sustaining severe injuries from a fall while journeying through rainforest.

On Sunday, Judd announced a major milestone on her road to recovery on Instagram, telling fans she managed to walk “up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently.”

— From wire reports