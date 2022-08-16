Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game

It ain’t nothing but a “C” thang baby.

And in this case, the “C” stands for cereal.

Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg’s Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy “Master P” Miller.

Miller recently shared an announcement about the new cereal on his verified Instagram account, calling it “the best tasting cereal in the game.”

The cereal’s box notes that it is a gluten-free, multigrain cereal.

Other products include Momma Snoop’s oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and maple syrup.

— From wire reports