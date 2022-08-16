Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
It ain’t nothing but a “C” thang baby.
And in this case, the “C” stands for cereal.
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg’s Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy “Master P” Miller.
Miller recently shared an announcement about the new cereal on his verified Instagram account, calling it “the best tasting cereal in the game.”
The cereal’s box notes that it is a gluten-free, multigrain cereal.
Other products include Momma Snoop’s oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and maple syrup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.