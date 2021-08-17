Lawsuit alleges Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old in 1965

A lawsuit filed in New York City claims that legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965, according to court documents filed Friday.

The now-68-year-old woman, identified in the lawsuit as J.C., alleges that “over a six-week period” the singer “befriended and established an emotional connection” with her and ultimately sexually abused her multiple times between April and May of 1965 when she was 12.

In a statement to USA Today, a spokesperson for Dylan said Monday that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” CNN has reached out to two publicists who represent Dylan for comment.

Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him

According to Johnny Depp, the past five years have been “surreal” for him.

In his first published interview since losing a libel suit against against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the actor talked to The Sunday Times about his new movie “Minamata.”

Depp, who also served as one of the producers of the film, portrays real-life photographer W. Eugene Smith, whose work with Life magazine documented the mercury poisoning of Japanese villagers in the early 1970s.

The star reflected on his life recently — he filed suit after The Sun called him a “wife-beater” in an article over his now ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims of abuse that he has denied — juxtaposed to both the Japanese villagers who had been poisoned and those who have suffered from Covid-19.

“That’s like getting scratched by a kitten,” Depp said of what he’s been through. “Comparatively.”

He also reflected on the film not being released in the US as it has in the UK, something he and director Andrew Levitas appear to blame, in part, on Depp’s personal life.

Ryan Reynolds says ‘Free Guy’ sequel is a go

Well, that was quick and yet not.

Ryan Reynolds’ latest film “Free Guy” just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

Over the weekend, Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

“Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel,” he tweeted. “Woo hoo!! #irony.”

The film’s director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own “Yuuuuuuuup.”

In the movie, Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.

— From wire reports