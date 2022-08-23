Scott Disick suffered minor injuries in a car crash over the weekend

Scott Disick was in a single vehicle collision in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Disick was the only occupant in the car.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment,” the Sherrif’s Department said in a statement to CNN.

“He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request,” they added.

The reality TV star and businessman shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview

Even the biggest pop star in the world is uncomfortable when his private relationships go public.

Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview with Rolling Stone. In it, he addressed everything from accusations of “queerbaiting,” or benefiting from presenting as queer without publicly identifying as queer, to his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde, who directed Styles in the upcoming film ”Don’t Worry Darling.”

The singer, apparently unprompted, spoke about arguments people have in an effort to define his sexuality.

— From wire reports