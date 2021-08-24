Chip Gaines cuts his long hair for a good cause

Chip Gaines is chopping his locks for charity.

The HGTV star and face of the Magnolia Network said on Instagram that he’s taken note of the comments on his currently long hair and has agreed to get it cut — if people donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“WOW.. turns out some of y’all really don’t like my hair! But I can take it because I’ve been growing it out for a good reason,” he wrote. “I’m going to cut my hair, and I’m asking you to cut a check—and let’s see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude.”

St. Jude has launched a page for donations. Gaines added that he’ll be donating his hair to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss.

The campaign runs until Friday.

John Travolta on how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston’s death

John Travolta has been candid concerning how he talked to his young son about his wife Kelly Preston’s death.

Preston died in July 2020 from breast cancer.

“(Ben) said to me once, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,’” Travolta told Kevin Hart on Hart’s talk show.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.”

“I said, ‘Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay.”

The actor also spoke to Ben about the death of the couple’s older son, Jett, in 2009 at the age of 16 after having a seizure.

“Your brother (Jett) left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,” he said during the interview.

Loretta Lynn’s beloved ranch foreman dies in Tennessee flood

Loretta Lynn‘s ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, died in the Tennessee floods on Sunday after he was swept up in the rising waters, according to a Facebook post from a “heartbroken” Lynn.

“There are no words at the ranch today...only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends,” the post began.

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the flood waters,” the post continued. “Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing.”

Spears was one of at least 21 people in Tennessee who died in the flooding as of Sunday. More are missing.

— From wire reports