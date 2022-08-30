Britney Spears posts 22-minute audio addressing conservatorship

Britney Spears, who last November celebrated a legal victory that freed her from a 13-year conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, is sharing more about her experience during that time.

The singer posted a 22-minute audio clip to YouTube on Sunday in which she addressed her conservatorship and the alleged abuse she says she was put through by her family.

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears said.

Robert LuPone, ‘The Sopranos’ star and theater veteran, dies age 76

Robert “Bob” LuPone, the Tony and Emmy nominated actor arguably best known for his role in hit TV show “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 76.

He died on Saturday following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, said the Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theater.

“He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son Orlando, sister Patti, and brother William. He is also survived by the profound impact he had on us,” the MCC said. His sister, Patti LuPone, is a Tony award-winning actress and Broadway star.

Born in 1946 in Brooklyn, LuPone studied at the Juilliard School in New York.

His most notable television role came in 1999 when he was cast as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, the neighbor and family doctor of mobster Tony Soprano (played James Gandolfini) on the HBO hit “The Sopranos.”

— From wire reports