Rock cancels shows after band members test positive for COVID-19

Kid Rock canceled two shows over the weekend after an outbreak of COVID-19 in his band.

The concerts were scheduled for this past Friday and Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The artist took to Twitter to explain that the cancellationsw were due to coronavirus writing, “I am pi--ed. Over half the band has f---ing COVID (not me), and before u s- — for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

Rock added, “I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle.... Deez Nutz!! — or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, s- — is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry.”

Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over portrayal of Linda Tripp in ‘Impeachment’

Sarah Paulson says she has regrets about wearing padding to portray Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

The actress told The Los Angeles Times that she wonders if she should have said no to the part after facing backlash for the padding.

“It’s very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I’m making excuses,” Paulson told the publication. “There’s a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one. I think fat phobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm,” Paulson continued. “And it is a very important conversation to be had.”

Ed Asner, acclaimed ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actor, dies at 91

Ed Asner, who rose to fame as the crusty but lovable newsman Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Sunday morning, his publicist confirmed to CNN. He was 91.

Asner was was surrounded by family in Los Angeles, publicist Charles Sherman said.

The news was also shared in a post on Asner’s official Twitter account.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” the post read.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner, a veteran of Chicago’s comedy theater scene — he was part of the Compass Players, a predecessor to Second City — was a noted character actor before landing the role of WJM-TV news director Grant in “Mary Tyler Moore,” which premiered in 1970. Originally portrayed as gruff and snappish, with his tie forever unknotted and a bottle of whiskey at the ready, his character mellowed over the show’s seven-year run to become a fan favorite.

— From wire reports