Hugh Jackman says

his father died on Australia’s Father’s Day

Recommended for you +45 50 Black writers whose impact went beyond the page This Stacker slideshow showcases some of the most prominent African American writers in history who’ve had impacts that reached far beyond the page. Some of the esteemed authors include James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, and others. Click for more.

actor

has revealed that his father, Christopher John Jackman, died on Sunday.

He passed away on Australia’s Father’s Day, Jackman said, telling fans on Instagram: “Whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love.”

“My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God,” he added.

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen shared a milestone over the weekend.

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!,” she wrote in a caption on a video of her kids interrupting her workout that she shared on her verified Instagram account. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road.”

According to Teigen, it marked her longest sobriety streak yet, but she’s unsure if she’ll never drink again, though she does know that drinking “no longer serves me in ANY way.”

“I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed,” she wrote. “I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

The author/TV personality/entrepreneur/social media star has been grappling with depression following revelations that she trolled people on social media in the past, for which Teigen apologized publicly.

Teigen said she planned to step back a bit from social media and most recently has been sharing footage of her on tour with singer husband John Legend.

Michael K. Williams, ‘Wire’ actor, found dead

Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s ”The Wire,” has died. He was 54.

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday afternoon, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the official said. The investigation is ongoing, according to another law enforcement source who spoke to CNN.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his long-time rep Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR told The Hollywood Reporter.

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Williams spoke openly about his struggles with substance abuse.

“Addiction doesn’t go away,” he said at the time. “It’s an everyday struggle for me, but I’m fighting.”

— From wire reports