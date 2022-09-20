‘Quantum Leap’ gets a modest upgrade as it takes the plunge again on NBC
The process of trying to advance the original story and simultaneously replicate it becomes a jump that initially appears beyond the reach of “Quantum Leap,” an NBC redo of one of the more provocative concepts from the network’s golden years. Situated after “The Voice,” the series seems destined to get a look from viewers, but despite a serialized mystery, that won’t prevent some from jumping out just as quickly.
Building off the original show, the concept features a group of scientists and military personnel working on the project that Dr. Sam Beckett (originally played by Scott Bakula) pursued in the earlier series, before disappearing in the mid-1990s.
After years of encouraging downward trends, bankruptcies in the U.S. could once again be in focus. With the economy potentially facing a recession, inflation eating into budgets, lenders raising interest rates, and some industries seeing major layoffs, households are starting to feel greater… Click for more.
Elton John will perform at White House on Friday
Singer Elton John will perform at the White House Friday night, according to a release from the White House.
There is a large tent being erected on the South Lawn for the event, the construction of which began Monday, a White House official told CNN. Approximately 2,000 guests have been invited to attend and the concert has been in the works for several months, the official said.
John is performing at the White House for an evening titled, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” for a concert in a collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel. The concert will air on television at a date to be determined, the official said.
According to the release, the event will “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.