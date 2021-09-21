Anthony Johnson, ‘Friday’ actor and comedian, has died

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for his performance as Ezal in “Friday,” has died, his representative LyNea Bell told CNN Monday. He was 55.

“The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony “AJ” Johnson,” Bell said in a statement. “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

No cause of death has been publicly shared.

Beyond his memorable performance in the 1995 hit film “Friday,” Johnson also appeared in “House Party,” “Menace II Society,” “Lethal Weapon 3,” “The Players Club” and “B.A.P.S” His television credits include “Martin” and “Malcolm & Eddie.”

Fall TV: ‘The Big Leap’ takes off, and ‘Ordinary Joe’ isn’t your ordinary NBC drama

Broadcasting’s fall TV season gets underway this week with a pair of promising — one might even say out of the ordinary — dramas, a few spinoffs, and a particularly stale new primetime soap.

The brand extensions include “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “FBI: International” and a new “The Masked Singer”-like Fox singing competition “Alter Ego.” Since there’s not much mystery about how those shows will look, let’s focus for now on the ones that aren’t new wrinkles (or old wrinkles in different locations) of what already exists.

NBC’s “Ordinary Joe” is perhaps the most interesting concept among the series premiering Monday, but not the best — a distinction that falls to Fox’s “The Big Leap,” a show-within-a-show about the making of a fictional reality show and the lives of those involved that brings to mind the Lifetime drama ”UnReal.”

Starring James Wolk (a “Mad Men” alum), “Ordinary Joe” is adapted from a British series that finds his character, Joe Kimbreau, at a crossroads on college graduation day: Go eat with his family, pursue a classmate (Natalie Martinez) he just met or take off with Jenny (“You’s” Elizabeth Lail), his longtime friend and occasional lover.

“Whichever way I go, I’ll still always wonder ‘What if?’” Joe says in voiceover, a little too on the nose.

Viewers, however, don’t have to wonder, since the pilot then picks up a decade later, following three separate scenarios of how Joe’s life played out: Becoming a cop, a rock star or going into medicine.

— From wire reports