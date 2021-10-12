Paul McCartney sets the record straight on who really broke up the Beatles

When the biggest band in British musical history, the Beatles, broke up in 1970, fans pointed the finger at co-lead vocalist Paul McCartney.

Now, more than half a century later, McCartney has revealed it was, in fact, John Lennon who instigated the split.

In an upcoming interview on BBC Radio 4, he told journalist John Wilson: “John walked into the room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ And he said, ‘It’s quite thrilling. It’s rather like a divorce.’ And then we were left to pick up the pieces,” McCartney said in a preview that aired on the station’s Today program Monday.

Demi Lovato thinks the term ‘aliens’ is ‘derogatory’ to extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato is standing up for extraterrestrials.

The singer and actor who identifies as nonbinary has a docuseries on Peacock titled “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” in which they explore what life there may be beyond this planet.

In an interview with Pedestrian, Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now,” they said. “But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them E.T.s!”

The word “alien,” when used in reference to immigrants or those who come from other countries, has become controversial and considered dehumanizing by immigration advocates.

Lovato told the publication that the purpose of the series is to give “an understanding of how much we need to take care of our planet and how much we need to learn how to expand our consciousness.”

Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak ends after 38 consecutive victories

I’ll take broken winning streaks for $1,000, Mayim.

“Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio saw his 38-game winning run come to an end Monday, putting him behind only “Jeopardy!” superstar Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins. Jennings had a 74-game streak.

During his time on top of the leaderboard, Amodio racked up 1,299 correct clues and won $1,518,601.

Amodio’s fall from the top saw him place third against challengers Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Florida, and Jessica Stephens, a statistical research assistant from Tennessee.

Host Mayim Bialik praised Amodio’s range of knowledge and quick buzzer skills on Jeopardy.com.

— From wire reports