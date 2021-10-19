Forget Kanye West. He’s now officially just Ye

Kanye West is no more. After filing paperwork to change his name, the rapper, born Kanye Omari West, finally got what he asked for, and will be legally known as “Ye.”

Judge Michelle Williams granted the change on Monday in a California courthouse, after the rapper filed a petition to change his name in August, documents seen by CNN confirm.

The musician hinted at the change as far back as 2018, when he released his studio album “Ye,” and then several months later tweeted: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Back in 2019, West suggested he might legally change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a little bit.

Here’s a first look at ‘The Munsters’ reboot cast

“The Munsters” director Rob Zombie is giving fans a look at the cast of the reboot.

Zombie took to Instagram to officially confirm that Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie will be Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck will be Grandpa Munster.

He captioned a picture “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

Zombie recently revealed that the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set had been built from scratch to imitate the original.

“What a difference 7 days can make! 1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there! Takes a lot of work to build and entire neighborhood,” he wrote in September.

He also built all the Munsters’ neighbors’ homes on Mockingbird Lane.

“The Munsters” doesn’t have an official release date, but will be released in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service.

Melissa Joan Hart becomes the first to win $1 million on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Melissa Joan Hart took home a cool million on Sunday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star is the first celebrity to win the grand prize on the spinoff of the popular game show. She played for the charity Youth Villages.

“They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially,” Hart said of the charity.

She managed to solve the bonus puzzle, which was “bran muffins.”

Hart — who had squared off against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert — was excited to win for charity.

