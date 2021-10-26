Dave Chappelle says he’ll meet with transgender critics, but he’s ‘not bending to anybody’s demands’

Weeks after his special “The Closer” was criticized for its jokes aimed at transgender people, Dave Chappelle has addressed the controversy.

He’ll meet with “the transgender community” that takes issue with his jokes about trans people, he told audiences at a gig in Nashville on Sunday — but is “not bending to anybody’s demands,” he said in videos posted to his verfied Instagram account.

Chappelle, who appeared in Nashville alongside Joe Rogan, who’s been criticized for dismissing the effectiveness of vaccines, and other comedians, shared a section of his set in which he asked audiences if he’s “canceled or not?”

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s’ ‘Larry David’ is selling a new show ... to Netflix?

Larry David has spent the last 21 years working for HBO. But in the world of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” even “Larry David” is selling a show to Netflix.

The Netflix subplot was just one part of the 11th-season premiere of the series, which as usual found David’s sitcom alter ego dealing with various indignities and irritations, from a friend who wouldn’t pay back a debt (others told him to back off because of the guy’s early-onset dementia) to fellow comic Albert Brooks deciding to host a “funeral” for himself, allowing people to toast him while he’s still alive, and Jon Hamm (again playing himself) to try speaking Yiddish.

— From wire reports