Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback’s dream to be “big rockstars” might just be coming true with the band’s induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
The much-memed Canadian band will be officially added to the Hall of Fame in March 2023, according to a news release.
The band follows singer-songwriter Deborah Cox, who was inducted in 2022, and Jann Arden, inducted in 2021.
Nickelback has more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, and 12 consecutive sold-out tours among its accomplishments.
