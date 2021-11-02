Bravo announces ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

Dubai better get ready because Bravo’s “Real Housewives” is headed there next.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the popular reality series’ announced on the Today Show Monday that the network is launching “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

The show, which has not yet begun filming, will premiere sometime next year.

Although there are spinoffs of the franchise that do air all over the globe, this is the first time the network has produced an international version of the popular reality show.

The cast has not been announced but a press release for the show reads, “over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

Jessica Simpson celebrates four years of sobriety

Jessica Simpson is celebrating a big milestone.

The singer and entrepreneur on Monday shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram to mark four years of being sober.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote. “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

Simpson, who last year inked a lucrative multimedia deal with Amazon Studios, added that she has come to a place where she is “wildly honest and comfortably open.”

Mariah Carey reminds us she’s the queen of Christmas

Don’t play with Mariah Carey when it comes to her holiday.

The singer posted a video Monday to tease something coming November 5 and remind us that she rules when it comes to the Christmas holiday.

In it, there are three pumpkins used to spell out “It’s not time.” Carey, dressed in a sparkly red dress and shoes, smashes the pumpkin labeled “not” with a stick resembling a candy cane.

Her hit “All I Want For Christmas is You” begins to play as we see the diva in some of her Christmas scenery finery.

“It’s Time!!!,” a note flashes at the end of the video. “To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie...cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

Last week, Carey had a funny response after someone tweeted about a note on a jukebox saying her hit holiday song “will be skipped if played before Dec. 1” and only “allowed one time a night” after that date.

— From wire reports