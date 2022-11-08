Chris Evans has been named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
People magazine has crowned actor Chris Evans this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.
The unveiling was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.
In a bit that aired on the show, Oliver sat in the show’s audience as Colbert announced the winner from two finalists — Oliver and Evans, who Colbert called an “incandescent supernova of hotness.”
When Evans’ name was announced, a miffed Oliver prompted the audience to boo and stormed out angrily, demanding a “recount” as he exited.
The former “Captain America” star, who couldn’t appear on the show, was instead congratulated by Johnson on the set of their movie, “Red One.”
Actress Rebel Wilson is a mom.
The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Monday the birth of daughter Royce Lillian, who was “born this past week via surrogate,” according to her verified Instagram account.
“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making...but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”
Calling the birth of her child “the best gift,” the actress also wrote that she is “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.”
