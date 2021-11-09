Drake says his ‘heart is broken’ over the Astroworld Festival tragedy

Drake is speaking out for the first time since the Astroworld Festival in Houston which resulted in the deaths of eight concertgoers.

He took to Instagram and wrote, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” he wrote.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Petition started to keep James Corden out of ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in some film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like “Cats” and “Into The Woods.” And that could be part of the problem.

In the bit of a wicked move, a petition has been started to keep the late-night host out of the cast of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of “Wicked.”

This comes on the heels of recent casting news that singers/actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in the big screen version of the beloved musical.

The petition on Change.org reads “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it.”

As of Monday evening, it had more than 50,000 signatures.

Corden actually has close ties to the Broadway community and won a Tony Award in 2012 for his performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

“Cats,” which also costarred Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench, was considered such a bomb that the original musical’s creator, Andrew Lloyd Webber, has said he bought a dog to deal with how “off-the-scale all wrong” he found it to be.

Sarah Jessica Parker is not here for your ‘misogynist’ ageism

Sarah Jessica Parker is tackling criticism of her looks as she grows older.

Parker says she and her former “Sex and the City” co-stars have received some negative comments over how their physical appearances have changed as they’ve gotten older. The cast is in production on a spinoff series, “And Just Like That...”

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.,” Parker tells Vogue. “’Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’”

In July, Parker displayed her natural gray roots while out for lunch with friends. She addressed the frenzy that followed, saying, “I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

