Chris Stapleton takes home six CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton had a strong night at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday, winning six awards including song and album of the year.

The singer also won single of the year for “Starting Over” off his album of the same name and trophies for being a producer on both the single and album.

Stapleton then nabbed male vocalist of the year for the fifth time. “Man, amazing,” he said during his last speech. “I’m running out of words.”

He also performed twice throughout the show.

Entertainer of the Year went to Luke Combs, who told the crowd, “I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.” Combs topped Stapleton, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for the award.

Jerry Douglas, patriarch John Abbott on ‘Young & the Restless,’ dead at 88

Jerry Douglas, best known for his role as family patriarch John Abbott on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” has died.

He was 88.

Douglas was beloved on the soap as the chairman of Jabot Cosmetics, a role he began in 1982.

John Abbott, along with his children Jack, Traci, Ashley, and Billy made up one of the most famous families on the CBS daytime drama.

John Abbott was killed off the show in 2006; Douglas continued to make appearances periodically as the ghost of the character.

He last appeared on the soap in 2016.

The series paid tribute to Douglas on social media.

“Please join us in sending our condolences to the family of Jerry Douglas, known for his long-running role as the iconic John Abbott on the The Young and the Restless,” a tweet on the daytime drama’s verified Twitter account. “He will be greatly missed by the Y&R family.”

Last month, some of his former costars celebrated his upcoming 89th birthday and actress Lauralee Bell shared a photo of the celebration on her verified Instagram account.

‘Adele One Night Only’ promises hits, stars and ‘filthy jokes’

CBS has offered up a first look at their “Adele One Night Only” special.

In it, the British singer sits down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her life and new music.

“I invite you to join me for one night only,” Adele says to the camera.

With her highly anticipated new album dropping soon, Adele performed a special concert in Los Angeles that drew some big names like Tyler Perry, James Corden and Lizzo.

“Get you, Lizzo, You think you’re going to outshine me babe?” Adele jokingly asked the singer who was in the audience at the concert.

Adele told Winfrey what folks could expect from the night.

— From wire reports