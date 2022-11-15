Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
The event marked Applegate’s first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor.
“I’ve had a really interesting life,” Applegate said. “The life started as being a little girl, waiting in line to see the first ‘Star Wars’ on this very street, at that very theater, looking at these [stars on the street] going, ‘who are these people?’ What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I f-ing want one! And I was five years old. So this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”
“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Len Goodman announced he’ll be retiring from the show.
“This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Goodman said during Monday’s episode of the ballroom dance competition. “I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”
Goodman received a standing ovation from the ballroom crowd, while fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough appeared moved to tears.
— From wire reports
