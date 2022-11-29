Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.
The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page.
“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event,” the statement read.
The post remembered Fleishman as someone who “touched many lives for the better” and was “a beacon of light, hope, and love.”
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star, dead at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., the actor best known for playing computer hacker Theo in “Die Hard” and naval flight officer Marcus “Sundown” Williams in “Top Gun,” has died at the age of 66.
His death was announced on Monday in a statement from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he had been working as an associate professor at the College of Fine Arts.
“It is with profound sadness that I share this news,” Dean Nancy Uscher said in the statement shared on Instagram. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments.”
No further details surrounding his death have been made public.
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah ‘hurt people hurt people’
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on “The Daily Show.”
While promoting his forthcoming film “Emancipation,” Smith called it “a horrific night” and said he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.
“And I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody is going through,” Smith said. “I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all.”
Smith said that what was most painful to him was that his actions made it “hard for other people.”
“And it’s like I understood the idea where they say hurt people hurt people,” he said.
“That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time,” Smith said.
Smith said who he was in that moment was “not who I want to be.”
In July Smith addressed the slap and issued a public apology on social media.
The Academy has sanctioned Smith by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.