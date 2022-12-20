JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus split soon after confirming relationship
It’s over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus.
The Nickelodeon alum and the TikTok star appear to still be friends, however. On Dec. 17, Avery posted to TikTok with a video of herself and Siwa on a Royal Caribbean cruise together. Siwa is holding up a game prize, saying to Cyrus, “This is my ‘Sorry for Breaking Up With You’ present.”
When one fan asked why the duo had split, Cyrus responded, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”
The two had publicly celebrated their one-month anniversary in November with a picnic on the beach. They had gone official in September with a video of them kissing on a date to Chuck E. Cheese.
“Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way,” Siwa had posted to Instagram, “happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:).”
Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro’s home in New York City, source says
Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro’s home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.
The woman did not interact with the actor, who was on another floor, the source said. The suspect is known to the New York Police Department from previous arrests and is one of the top five burglars in the precinct, the source said.
Two law enforcement sources affirmed Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested Monday in connection with the burglary. She had already been arrested twice this month before Monday on various burglary charges in New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.
Officers from the 19th Precinct saw the woman walking down a street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Monday, trying different doors to commercial buildings before she allegedly broke in through a door of a residential building.
They followed her and arrested her on the first floor, the source said.
Terry Hall, lead vocalist of Ska band The Specials, has died
Terry Hall, lead singer of the English 2 tone and ska revival band The Specials, has died.
The news of Hall’s passing was shared on the band’s verified social media accounts, who on Facebook wrote that he died “following a brief illness.”
The post called Hall “our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.”
Hall was reportedly 63 at the time of his death, and is survived by wife Lindy Heymann, a filmmaker, and children Leo and Felix Hall.
Originating in 1977 in Coventry, England, the Specials found success in the late ’70s and early ’80s, with their debut self-titled album.