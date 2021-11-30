Tiger Woods says his days of being a full-time golfer are over: ‘Never full time, ever again’

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods spoke publicly about his golfing future for the first time since his

earlier this year.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did,” Woods told interviewer Henni Koyack.

“Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on.

“It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods says during his grueling rehabilitation, things as simple as watching his son play or listening to birds sing have taken on greater meaning.

Joy Behar faces backlash for Thanksgiving coming out adviceJoy Behar offered up some life advice that was not well received by some.

During a recent episode of “The View,” the comic weighed in on a conversation about talking politics over Thanksgiving dinner. Behar suggested that gay people who haven’t come out to their families yet do so.

“I’d like to suggest to everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” she said. “Just come out. See what happens.”

Behar said she’s learned that “life is short” and she encouraged gay people to be their authentic selves.

Not everyone appreciated her remarks on the sensitive topic.

“How dare you take a very important and sensitive moment in someone who is part of the LGBTQIA Community & turn it into a joke?,” one person tweeted. “Some have been shunned from their family because of it. Not a joke. Be ashamed.”

— From wire reports